Back below zero for the end of the week

As skies clear overnight, temperatures fall below zero. Yet, winds are light so dangerous wind chills aren’t widespread, but bundling up is necessary.
Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9 am for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Wabasha, Winona and Fillmore counties. Feel-like temperatures could drop to 30 below and frost bite can occur in less than 30 minutes.
Under quiet and sunny skies today temperatures will return to the teens. Then as quickly as temperatures climbed out of the sub-zero temperatures, they will return. Another round of wind chill headlines may be needed, but winds continue to remain light through tomorrow.
Light snow...
Friday will bring back cloudy skies that could shake out a few light snow showers. Minimal accumulations and impacts are expected. High temperatures climb to the mid-teens.
Weekend forecast...
After the lows reach the single digits above and below zero Saturday morning, improvements arrive. Strong southerly winds tap into the region with gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures will then flirt with 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies. A small chance for light snow showers arrives early Sunday. Then temperatures closer to the 20s under partly cloudy skies.
Warming up...
A peek at next week will bring a big warm-up. Skies will be sunny with the 20s on Monday before temperatures could jump to the 30s by Tuesday. Overall, the pattern looks quiet with isolated snow showers and a few windier days.