Back on a warming trend

Temperatures over the weekend held within the teens under February sunshine. The nights were brisk with overnight snow chances as well.
Monday will be on the colder side but slightly warmer than this weekend. Temperatures fall back into the single digits overnight with feel-like temperatures below zero. Cloudier skies today will restrict warming but highs could at least touch the 20s.
Warming up...
An active pattern starts to take over Tuesday. Temperatures will have a shot at returning average under strong winds. Southeasterly winds cloud gusts up to 30 mph into the afternoon which will be ahead of our next rain/snow chance.
Isolated precipitation...
Then into Wednesday morning, a cold front will strengthen across the area. Light rain showers will start to develop across the front.
There is a chance for a transition over to freezing rain/snow but this could develop past the region. This system will be tracked, so stay tuned for updates.
Back to the cold...
Behind the cold front, temperatures will gradually start to fall. Highs will reach the upper 30s early Wednesday before nearing the mid-20s by the afternoon.
Conditions will turn colder behind the active mid-week forecast. High temperatures within the teens on Thursday under sunny skies. However, warming takes place more quickly with near seasonal temperatures Friday.