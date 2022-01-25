 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY AND
FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT....Wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero. Coldest winds chills
will occur through mid-morning today and from tonight through
mid-morning Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon CST today and
from 8 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Back to the frozen tundra

Wind Chill Alerts...

Wind Chill Warning: In effect for Fillmore county until 9 am today. Then the warning will be re-issued at midnight and last through noon tomorrow.

Wind Chill advisory (5).png

Wind Chill Advisory: The entire News 19 viewing area is under the advisory until noon today. Then beginning at 8 PM tonight the advisory will return and last through noon tomorrow.

Bundle up...

As feel-like temperatures drop to nearly 30 below zero, the sunshine will greet the region. Yet, there will be little to no improvement with temperatures today. Highs will stay in the single digits above and below zero.

Temp-Wind Chill Planner (14).png

Again under clear and quiet skies, the temperatures return to the teens below zero. Winds will be lighter but will be able to bring feel-like temperatures down to the 20s below zero. Even though the winds will be light, they will be switching to bring a new pattern.

State - Forecast Lows Tonight (3).png

Turning around...

Skies remain sunny Wednesday with high temperatures climbing into the lower teens. The teens are well below average, but warm southerly winds continue through Thursday. Winds could gust to 25 mph from Wednesday afternoon as a warm front pushes in. Then high temperatures Thursday under cloudier skies will top out in the 20s. There is a slight chance for a few flakes Thursday morning with passing fronts.

4 Daypart Snow Forecast (4).png

Weekend Outlook...

There will be a quick return to the frigid conditions to start the weekend. Friday morning lows are expected to fall below zero. Then under the sunshine, highs will climb to the mid-teens.

Extended 3 Day PM (22).png

The weekend will gradually bring high temperatures back towards average. Skies will hold on to slightly more cloud cover but areas of sunshine are possible.

