Back to the frozen tundra

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY AND FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT....Wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero. Coldest winds chills will occur through mid-morning today and from tonight through mid-morning Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon CST today and from 8 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&