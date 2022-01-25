Back to the frozen tundra

Wind Chill Alerts...
Wind Chill Warning: In effect for Fillmore county until 9 am today. Then the warning will be re-issued at midnight and last through noon tomorrow.
Wind Chill Advisory: The entire News 19 viewing area is under the advisory until noon today. Then beginning at 8 PM tonight the advisory will return and last through noon tomorrow.
Bundle up...
As feel-like temperatures drop to nearly 30 below zero, the sunshine will greet the region. Yet, there will be little to no improvement with temperatures today. Highs will stay in the single digits above and below zero.
Again under clear and quiet skies, the temperatures return to the teens below zero. Winds will be lighter but will be able to bring feel-like temperatures down to the 20s below zero. Even though the winds will be light, they will be switching to bring a new pattern.
Turning around...
Skies remain sunny Wednesday with high temperatures climbing into the lower teens. The teens are well below average, but warm southerly winds continue through Thursday. Winds could gust to 25 mph from Wednesday afternoon as a warm front pushes in. Then high temperatures Thursday under cloudier skies will top out in the 20s. There is a slight chance for a few flakes Thursday morning with passing fronts.
Weekend Outlook...
There will be a quick return to the frigid conditions to start the weekend. Friday morning lows are expected to fall below zero. Then under the sunshine, highs will climb to the mid-teens.
The weekend will gradually bring high temperatures back towards average. Skies will hold on to slightly more cloud cover but areas of sunshine are possible.