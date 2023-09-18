Beautiful start to the week.

Today's weather...
Southerly winds allowed temperatures to rise into the middle to upper 70s. That's gorgeous for the middle of September as leaves start to color. We had plenty of sunshine this afternoon.
Rain Chances...
Southeasterly winds will push highs into the lower to middle 80s later this week. Look for showers tonight and again a few are possible late Tuesday. After a break from the rain more will be with us this upcoming weekend.
Medium range weather...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region will likely experience above normal temperatures into late September and early October.
Have a great week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden