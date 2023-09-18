 Skip to main content
Beautiful start to the week.

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region has a nice start to the week, but showers are possible going forward.

Today's weather...

Southerly winds allowed temperatures to rise into the middle to upper 70s. That's gorgeous for the middle of September as leaves start to color. We had plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo.png
Highs Today xo.png

Rain Chances...

Southeasterly winds will push highs into the lower to middle 80s later this week. Look for showers tonight and again a few are possible late Tuesday. After a break from the rain more will be with us this upcoming weekend.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo.png
7 Day Rain Graph xo.png

Medium range weather...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region will likely experience above normal temperatures into late September and early October.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

