Beautiful Thursday

Mississippi River flooding…
The Mississippi River flooding continues for the next week and a half or so.
Warming trend…
This week brings a modest warming trend into the 50s and 60s. We will also see more rainfall after a dry Thursday. Today’s highs were in the 50s with plenty of sunshine.
Medium range trends…
A cooler than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the eastern United States for early May.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden