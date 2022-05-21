Below normal temperatures continue; frost possible tonight, tomorrow night

It was a cloudy and cooler day across the Coulee Region as we kicked off the weekend. High temperatures were in the 50s and 60s.
Expect clouds to clear tonight, allowing for temperatures to bottom out in the 30s and 40s. The coldest spots will see the chance of frost formation. A Frost Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday for Jackson and Monroe counties. Make sure to cover up sensitive outdoor plants and vegetation.
Afternoon showers are possible Sunday north of I-90 with high temperatures in the 60s. Sunday night brings another chance for frost as skies clear and temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s.
A nice start to the upcoming week on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Unfortunately, the nice weather won't last because showers return Monday night and linger through the end of the week.
High temperatures will be on the rebound going into the upcoming week with highs in the 80s next weekend.