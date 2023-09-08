Beneficial rain not likely as isolated showers are expected to return to the Coulee Region Saturday evening

With the return of sunshine Friday afternoon, temperatures were able to warm to the low/mid 70s across the Coulee Region.
Temperatures will be a bit warmer on Saturday as the wind will be out of the south at 5-10 mph, and there will be hints of humidity returning in the afternoon.
Drought conditions continue across all of the Coulee Region with the worst drought conditions centered on La Farge.
A level 5 of 5 "exceptional drought" was issued in the State of WI for the first time about a month ago near Lake Superior, but another area of exceptional drought is now noted in eastern Vernon County along with far southern Monroe and northern corners of Crawford and Richland counties.
Over half of the state is in at least a severe drought and nearly one quarter is in an extreme drought.
Saturday will begin sunny before clouds arrive in the afternoon. A few isolated showers can't be ruled out in the late afternoon/early evening, but the best chance for rain will arrive between 8 and 11pm.
There are some indications that this will be a broken line of isolated to scattered showers and other indications that rain is more widespread with beneficial totals. Expect isolated showers with just a slight chance they become widespread Saturday evening.
A few isolated showers or areas of drizzle could continue Sunday into Monday with little additional rain accumulation. The best case scenario would drop between 1/2" and an inch across the area, though more likely expect just a trace to 1/2".
Temperatures will remain mild for most of the forecast. In fact, Saturday is the only day with an above average high temperature in the 7-day. Otherwise, expect a cool and fall-like week.