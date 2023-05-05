 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Best chances for scattered showers and storms is in Saturday's forecast for Wisconsin's inland fishing opening day

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Matt Schaefer

Rain is not likely at any one point Saturday, but is likely at some point which will be different for different spots across the Coulee Region

Since most of Friday afternoon's rain missed the Coulee Region to the north, temperatures were able to warm up to near summer levels.

La Crosse and spots near the Wisconsin River hit highs in the upper 70s, but other spots were in the low to mid 70s.

XO Mississippi at La Crosse Categories Meaning XO.png

The Mississippi River was down to Minor Flood stage all day as it continues to slowly fall. Over the weekend, expect Goose island to really begin to dry out (from river waters, not from the rain chances) and even Nelson Park should be completely above water by Sunday afternoon.

XO Fishing Forecast XO.png

Saturday is Wisconsin's inland fishing opening day, but it also has the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms of the weekend. Of course, it is not safe to be out on lakes and rivers with the threat for lightning, so if you do go out make sure to have a way to be alerted from approaching lightning so you can get inside before a storm gets too close.

If you have cell service from your fishing spot, our WXOW Weather App will alert you if lightning has been detected in your vicinity.

While Friday's rain stayed pretty much north of the Coulee Region, chances increase this evening through Saturday.

XO 1 DMA - Futurecast for QO FILL IN ONLY.png

The best chance for these scattered showers and storms arrives Saturday morning, but any one time is just in the moderate chance category as rain chances cannot be narrowed down hour by hour because of how scattered these showers and storms will be and because it'll be different depending on where in the Coulee Region you are.

XO 2 DMA - Futurecast for QO FILL IN ONLY.png

There does appear to be at least a chance for an extended break midday through Saturday afternoon, and only a slight chance for a stray shower or storm is possible on Sunday.

XO 3 DMA - Futurecast for QO FILL IN ONLY.png

In fact, some sunshine could push La Crosse's high up towards 80! Another 1/2" to 1 1/2" rain is possible through early next week, but most of that should fall Saturday morning.

XO DMA - Future Rain - ECMWF Long Range NO plot XO.png

Just expect a few slight chances next week as temperatures remain above average.

XO Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

