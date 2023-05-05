Best chances for scattered showers and storms is in Saturday's forecast for Wisconsin's inland fishing opening day

Since most of Friday afternoon's rain missed the Coulee Region to the north, temperatures were able to warm up to near summer levels.
La Crosse and spots near the Wisconsin River hit highs in the upper 70s, but other spots were in the low to mid 70s.
The Mississippi River was down to Minor Flood stage all day as it continues to slowly fall. Over the weekend, expect Goose island to really begin to dry out (from river waters, not from the rain chances) and even Nelson Park should be completely above water by Sunday afternoon.
Saturday is Wisconsin's inland fishing opening day, but it also has the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms of the weekend. Of course, it is not safe to be out on lakes and rivers with the threat for lightning, so if you do go out make sure to have a way to be alerted from approaching lightning so you can get inside before a storm gets too close.
If you have cell service from your fishing spot, our WXOW Weather App will alert you if lightning has been detected in your vicinity.
While Friday's rain stayed pretty much north of the Coulee Region, chances increase this evening through Saturday.
The best chance for these scattered showers and storms arrives Saturday morning, but any one time is just in the moderate chance category as rain chances cannot be narrowed down hour by hour because of how scattered these showers and storms will be and because it'll be different depending on where in the Coulee Region you are.
There does appear to be at least a chance for an extended break midday through Saturday afternoon, and only a slight chance for a stray shower or storm is possible on Sunday.
In fact, some sunshine could push La Crosse's high up towards 80! Another 1/2" to 1 1/2" rain is possible through early next week, but most of that should fall Saturday morning.
Just expect a few slight chances next week as temperatures remain above average.