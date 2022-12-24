Bitter chill to swallow

...Blizzard Conditions Continues West of the Mississippi River
through 6 AM this morning...
...Winter Storm Warning Continues for Grant County through 6 AM
this morning...
...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills will Continue into Christmas
Morning for the Entire Area...
.White-out conditions continue to be reported west of the
Mississippi. No travel advisories continue for US 218 in southeast
Minnesota. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds continue
to result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief
white-out conditions. Many county roads in Grant County are still
drifted over, but law enforcement advise that are passable.
Wind chills will remain bitterly cold with values of 20 to
35 degrees below zero through Christmas morning. Frostbite can
occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM
CST CHRISTMAS...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very
cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST early
this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 AM this
morning to 10 AM CST Christmas.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
&&