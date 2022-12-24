Bitter chill to swallow

Weather Alert

...Blizzard Conditions Continues West of the Mississippi River through 6 AM this morning... ...Winter Storm Warning Continues for Grant County through 6 AM this morning... ...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills will Continue into Christmas Morning for the Entire Area... .White-out conditions continue to be reported west of the Mississippi. No travel advisories continue for US 218 in southeast Minnesota. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds continue to result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief white-out conditions. Many county roads in Grant County are still drifted over, but law enforcement advise that are passable. Wind chills will remain bitterly cold with values of 20 to 35 degrees below zero through Christmas morning. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM CST CHRISTMAS... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 10 AM CST Christmas. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&