Bitter cold air rushes in.

Colder weather begins to arrive…
A cold front is sweeping through the Upper Midwest spreading snow showers in through this evening, but drying will bring partly cloudy skies and continued falling temperatures. Highs were set early in the 30s to lower 40s, but are destined to go sub-zero overnight. Wind chills will also drop to -10 to -20 degrees.
Colder weekend…
Overnight lows will drop to near or below zero, Saturday and Sunday mornings. Highs will struggle to reach the single digits to the teens. Daytime weather will be dry, but a few flurries are possible Saturday night and again Sunday night.
Warmer next week…
Highs will rise into the 20s on Monday, and will continue into the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another weather system will bring a decent chance of snow and rain on Wednesday.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the latter portions of February are favoring above normal weather for much of the nation especially the middle of the country.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden