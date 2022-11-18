Bitter cold and light snow for our weekend hunting forecast

Winter Weather Awareness Week, Day 5:
For our last day of Winter Weather Awareness week, we will be going over cold weather vehicle safety.
First thing's first, you should check your vehicles tires, battery, fluids and wipers. Perhaps even get your tires changed for better traction. Monitoring tire pressure is important considering it drops about 1 psi for every 10 degree drop in temperature.
Your battery loses about half its power when the temp falls below 0. If it can't hold a charge, get it replaced. Usually, batteries last about 3-6 years in the Upper Midwest.
Your wipers and winter washer fluids can help clean that salt and brine off your windshield. Be sure your fluids are at proper levels including oil and antifreeze.
Other tips: KNOW BEFORE YOU GO! Check local forecasts and road conditions for what to expect if you have to go out during a winter storm. Give plows the space they need to operate. Keeping your gas tank at least 1/2 way full could help keep you warm if you get stuck in your car. Keep snow clear of you exhaust pipe and bring your packed survival kit.
Forecast:
Overnight Thursday we saw training snow showers over the Mississippi river and a few of that spills into our early Friday morning.
Once flurries depart, most of Friday will be dry, but a few more flakes could also fall. Expect the main change on Friday to be the bitter cold temps with highs only in the low 20s.
Friday night will bring temps in the mid-teens with snow showers returning late. Snow showers will be very light or perhaps flurries. Snow will continue into early Saturday morning which will give those going out hunting a little bit more to look forward to.
Otherwise, expect a few snow showers on Saturday with very chilly temps struggling to reach 20. Snowfall totals could add up to 1".
Sunday is trending drier and warmer. You can expect a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 30s.
Highs will still be below average, but warmer in the 30s while staying dry early next week.
Slight chances of showers return by Thanksgiving.