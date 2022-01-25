Bitter cold for another night

Bitter cold Tuesday…
Northwesterly winds continued to bring in cold air Tuesday. Morning lows were considerably below zero and afternoon highs struggled to reach the lower single digits. The winds will be lighter tonight and skies will be mostly clear and readings will tumble.
Wind Chill Alerts…
A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect until noon on Wednesday for wind chills down to 35 below for the entire News 19 viewing area. A Wind Chill Warning will be in effect for Fillmore and Winneshiek Counties from midnight until noon Wednesday for wind chills as low as 40 degrees below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes, so dress appropriately if you must be outside and don’t forget about your pets!
Moderating later this week…
Temperatures will slowly warm back into the 20s by Thursday, though dropping into the teens on Friday. From there readings will get back into the 20s, and even 30s for next week.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the first week of February are slightly favoring below normal weather for the Upper Midwest and the western parts of the United States. Slightly above normal readings will play out over the southeastern sections of the country.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden