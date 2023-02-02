 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Bitter cold tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will continue to see below normal weather through tomorrow night.

Groundhog Day...

We had plenty of sunshine, but northwesterly winds brought very chilly air into the picture. Highs were in the teens and 20s with falling temperatures in the afternoon.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (75).png
DMA - Highs Today xo (4).png

Wind Chill Advisory…

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9 am Friday for wind chills from -20 to -30 degrees for the entire viewing area.

Wind Chill advisory xo (2).png

Warming this weekend...

The weather pattern will shift to warmer readings for Saturday and Sunday. I still don’t expect any snow for the weekend. Highs will be in the 30s for the weekend and for much of the upcoming week, too.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-02-02T160401.390.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected for the eastern and central United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Southwestern United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (97).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

