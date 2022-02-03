 Skip to main content
Bitter cold weather will gradually improve.

La Crosse area forecast

Bitter cold wind chills…

Wind chills dropped to colder than -20 last into early this morning. Highs with plenty of sunshine reached only into the single digits to around 10 degrees. Slow warming will begin over the next few days.

Big storm stays to the south…

A snow storm continues to rage to our south with heavy rain and an ice storm in the middle of the country. That storm is helping to bring cold air into our area, but its influence will ebb over the next few days.

Weak front on Friday…

A cold front will move through the area tomorrow morning, but with little moisture to work with only flurries will be in the forecast. Expect roads to remain in good conditions for this time of year. The best weather to come will be milder 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and no major storms are expected to arrive.

Medium range outlook…

Temperature outlooks for the middle of February are slightly favoring above normal weather for the western states. Below normal readings will play out over the eastern half of the nation.

Follow the forecast on WQOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wqow.com/weather, and by using our WQOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

