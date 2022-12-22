Winter weather…
A powerful storm brought snow to the area Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Stronger winds will bring continued blowing and drifting on Friday and Friday night. Expect slippery roads and dangerous wind chills.
Winter weather alerts…
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 AM Saturday for Vernon, Crawford and Richland counties. Plus, a Blizzard Warning is in effect for the rest of our viewing area until 6 AM Saturday.
Bitter cold weather…
Temperatures were in the sub-zero range this afternoon, and we will continue to see bitter cold through Monday.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected to develop after Christmas and into the New Year.
Have a great night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden