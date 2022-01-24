Bitterly cold start to the week

Bitter cold Monday…
Strong northwesterly winds have tapped into more cold arctic air and wind chills have dropped to below zero. They will fall even farther tonight through Wednesday morning. The wind chills could drop as low as 30 degrees below zero. Highs Monday were in the teens and they will be colder on Tuesday.
Wind Chill Alerts…
A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect until noon on Wednesday for wind chills down to 30 below for the entire News 19 viewing area. A Wind Chill Warning will be in effect for Fillmore County from 6 AM until 9 AM Tuesday for wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero. Dress appropriately if you must be outside and don’t forget about your pets!
Moderating later this week…
Temperatures will slowly warm back into the 20s by Thursday, though dropping into the teens on Friday. From there readings will get back into the 20s.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the first week of February are slightly favoring below normal weather for the Upper Midwest and the western parts of the United States. Slightly above normal readings will play out over the southeastern sections of the country.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden