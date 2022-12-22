 Skip to main content
...Winds To Increase With Whiteout And Blizzard Conditions...

.The accumulating snow will come to an end today with additional
amounts of 1 to 3 inches expected. Behind the snow, northwest
winds will increase with the strongest winds expected overnight
into Friday. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected that will create
whiteout to blizzard conditions from blowing snow with the worst
conditions occurring west of the Mississippi River.

Cold air will also spread in with the strong winds. Expect
bitterly to dangerously cold winds of 20 to 40 below from tonight
into Christmas morning. In these conditions, frostbite can occur
in as little as 10 minutes.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Blowing snow and increasing winds lead to blizzard-like conditions, dangerous wind chills, low visibility, and more slippery roads

Travel Tracker Driving Hazards v2.png

Snow totals from Wednesday night and early Thursday have added up toward 2"-5". Expected snow ratios of 20:1 did not perform and were a little lower resulting in slightly less snowfall amounts across the region.

The snow that did fall still poses a great risk of blizzard conditions late Thursday and early Friday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Starting with Thursday, snow lingers into the afternoon before fully departing this evening. While snow chances diminish, there is still a VERY severe threat for weather. We will see snow stopping with wind chills reaching the -20s and -30s.

A cold front had passed by the Coulee Region that brought us that snow and will give us decreasing temperatures throughout Thursday. Winds will increase throughout the day leading to blowing snow.

Due to the blowing snow threats, Blizzard Warnings were upgraded for counties west of the Mississippi. Those Blizzard Warnings become valid at 6pm Thursday through 6am Saturday. Winter Storm Warnings are still in place until then.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the rest of the region from now through 6am Saturday. Blizzard-like conditions are still a threat for these areas.

Wind Chill Forecast Graph-1607439782141.png

Thursday night will dip into the negatives. Lows could reach -10°. This will create wind chills near -36°.  Exposed skin could see frostbite in as little as 10 minutes. Bundle up if you must head out! Even those shoveling and using their snow blowers will feel the full force of these wind chills. Blowing snow will be another threat at this time making dangerous roads and low visibility.

Winter+Weather+Impacts+Pic+Panel-1602813364329.png

Snow that had already been plowed and shoveled will be capable of going back onto the roads and sidewalks. This is when we will see those blizzard-like conditions. Reduced visibility, slick roads and power outages cannot be ruled out due to the strong winds. Wind gusts will be capable of reaching the 30s and 40s on Thursday and the 40s to 50s on Friday.

Wind Forecast - 4 Day.png

Friday will start out windy and dangerously cold. Winds will be capable of going 45+mph creating a threat to loose objects in your yard, holiday decorations, high profile vehicles, roads from blowing snow and power lines.

State - Futurecast Winds - RPM 4km.png

Have a plan B in case of power outages. Travel is NOT advised, but if you do, you must also have a plan B and take extra precautions.

Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings finally expire early Saturday for Christmas Eve. Temps will still be very cold.

Temps will be cold for our likely White Christmas with highs in the single digits. Winds will finally calm down a bit.

Warmer temps and more dry weather spills into early next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

