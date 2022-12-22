Blowing snow and increasing winds lead to blizzard-like conditions, dangerous wind chills, low visibility, and more slippery roads

Weather Alert

...Winds To Increase With Whiteout And Blizzard Conditions... .The accumulating snow will come to an end today with additional amounts of 1 to 3 inches expected. Behind the snow, northwest winds will increase with the strongest winds expected overnight into Friday. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected that will create whiteout to blizzard conditions from blowing snow with the worst conditions occurring west of the Mississippi River. Cold air will also spread in with the strong winds. Expect bitterly to dangerously cold winds of 20 to 40 below from tonight into Christmas morning. In these conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&