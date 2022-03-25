Blustery winds bring impactful weather today

Out the door, temperatures have fallen within the 20s and 30s under cloudy skies. Impactful weather will gradually move in with the cold, wind, and scattered precipitation.
Wind Advisory...
First, the winds will start to pick up through the mid-morning. By this afternoon, wind gusts could exceed 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Wabasha, Winona, Houston, Fillmore, Allamakee, and Winneshiek from 1 PM until 10 PM. Winds could make travel difficult, especially for high-profile cars.
Wind & Snow...
Scattered precipitation with pair up with the strong winds. As scattered snow showers push through visibility could be reduced at times. This will make travel difficult with a small potential of slick roads. Warmer areas, like the valleys, could see mainly rainfall. As for accumulation, less than half an inch on cold, grassy spots. Roads will be wet with areas of slick roads during heavy snow times.
Wind & Cold...
Temperatures stay brisk with the wind. High temperatures in the lower 40s will feel like the 30s, bundle up! Overnight the lows will drop off into the teens as winds stay strong.
Sunnier...
Saturday’s winds will not be as strong as today, but gusts up to 25 mph are possible. This will continue to enforce a below-average trend with highs only in the mid-30s. The positive of Saturday will be the returning sunshine. That sunshine will hang onto the sky through Sunday with calming winds. However, the 30s stay in place Sunday.
Next week...
Next week, temperatures return to the 40s. As of today, the average high is now at 50 degrees, so even returning to the 40s is below average. Then a threat for rain and snow will return as early as Tuesday evening.