Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1200 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached just after midnight
tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Blustery winds bring impactful weather today

  • 0

Out the door, temperatures have fallen within the 20s and 30s under cloudy skies. Impactful weather will gradually move in with the cold, wind, and scattered precipitation.

Wind Advisory...

First, the winds will start to pick up through the mid-morning. By this afternoon, wind gusts could exceed 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Wabasha, Winona, Houston, Fillmore, Allamakee, and Winneshiek from 1 PM until 10 PM. Winds could make travel difficult, especially for high-profile cars.

Wind advisory only (1).png

Wind & Snow...

Scattered precipitation with pair up with the strong winds. As scattered snow showers push through visibility could be reduced at times. This will make travel difficult with a small potential of slick roads. Warmer areas, like the valleys, could see mainly rainfall. As for accumulation, less than half an inch on cold, grassy spots. Roads will be wet with areas of slick roads during heavy snow times.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4km alyssa (26).png

Wind & Cold...

Temperatures stay brisk with the wind. High temperatures in the lower 40s will feel like the 30s, bundle up! Overnight the lows will drop off into the teens as winds stay strong.

Temp-Wind Chill Planner (20).png

Sunnier...

Saturday’s winds will not be as strong as today, but gusts up to 25 mph are possible. This will continue to enforce a below-average trend with highs only in the mid-30s. The positive of Saturday will be the returning sunshine. That sunshine will hang onto the sky through Sunday with calming winds. However, the 30s stay in place Sunday.

Extended 3 Day PM (39).png

Next week...

Next week, temperatures return to the 40s. As of today, the average high is now at 50 degrees, so even returning to the 40s is below average. Then a threat for rain and snow will return as early as Tuesday evening.

You can always stay up to date on the weather with the StormTracker 19 Forecast weather page on our website, or with the WXOW Weather App available for download for your Android or iOS device

