 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and heavy rain will keep minor
flooding occurring along the Black River at Galesville into Saturday
evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 915 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.6 feet on 03/26/1939.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Breezy and cooler Wednesday ahead of a sunny and seasonable end to the week

  • Updated
  • 0

Strong to severe storms pushed through the region on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. A bulk of the storms brought the Coulee Region heavy rainfall and even some pea sized hail reports.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Luckily for the region, we will be having a drier back half of the week. Heading into Wednesday, you can expect a good bit of clouds overhead. As winds pick up in the afternoon, we could see some partial clearing briefly. Temps will decrease throughout the day.

Breakfast Forecast.png

Clouds decrease overnight as lows reach the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday will start off with sunshine, but some gusty winds will linger across the region. Some gusts could reach 30mph on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

Want more sunshine, but a little bit warmer temps? That can be found in Friday's forecast! Expect sunshine and highs in the mid 50s on Friday.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

The weekend will be interesting to watch play out. The weekend will be dry, but a few sprinkles will try and squeeze their way into Sunday's forecast. If we do see any drops, totals will be slim to none.

Beyond that, temperatures will warm up to the 70s for early next week!!!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you