Breezy and cooler Wednesday ahead of a sunny and seasonable end to the week

Strong to severe storms pushed through the region on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. A bulk of the storms brought the Coulee Region heavy rainfall and even some pea sized hail reports.
Luckily for the region, we will be having a drier back half of the week. Heading into Wednesday, you can expect a good bit of clouds overhead. As winds pick up in the afternoon, we could see some partial clearing briefly. Temps will decrease throughout the day.
Clouds decrease overnight as lows reach the mid to upper 20s.
Thursday will start off with sunshine, but some gusty winds will linger across the region. Some gusts could reach 30mph on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Want more sunshine, but a little bit warmer temps? That can be found in Friday's forecast! Expect sunshine and highs in the mid 50s on Friday.
The weekend will be interesting to watch play out. The weekend will be dry, but a few sprinkles will try and squeeze their way into Sunday's forecast. If we do see any drops, totals will be slim to none.
Beyond that, temperatures will warm up to the 70s for early next week!!!