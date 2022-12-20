Brief break from snow before a Winter Storm brings heavy snow, low visibility and wind chills below 0

Brace yourself, the bitter cold temps and snow from Monday is only a taste of what is to come.
Tuesday will start us out with sunshine! Though winds will range 5-10 from the NW after a cold front passed by. Highs will only reach near 12°. Even though we will see sunshine, roads will still be slippery in some spots across the area with temps far below freezing. Wind chills will also be brisk in the negatives.
Lows Tuesday night get dangerously low in the negatives. Wind chills won't be too much colder thanks to calm winds.
We are in that 1-2 day range ahead of this winter storm, or at least the start of it. Things look to get going into Wednesday afternoon as highs only reach the mid-teens. This will be high impact weather. This storm is set to bring heavy snow, cold air, low visibility and gusty winds. Blizzard-like conditions cannot be ruled out.
Remember to be a blizzard, visibility must be reduced to 1/4" of a mile and have sustained winds of 35mph+ for 3 hours. Winds do look to exceed 35mph making for dangerous travel for high profile vehicles and reduced visibility from blowing snow.
Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the entire Coulee Region. Those begin late Wednesday night and last through early Saturday morning. These will likely be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings.
So far, snowfall totals look to range from 1"- 4" throughout the Coulee Region on Wednesday. More snow is set to fall through the rest of Thursday morning and even into Friday. Storm snowfall totals could range 4-8". This can and will likely change depending on forecast guidance runs in the near future and how snow performs once it gets going.
If you plan on traveling late Thursday and Friday, you may want to hold off or leave earlier if possible. Tuesday or early Wednesday will be the best days for traveling this week. If you do need to travel before the holiday weekend, please be prepared with an emergency kit, blankets, food and water. You will also want to leave early so you can take your time when heading out.
Along with this snow, expect gusty winds to pick up heading into Thursday. Highs will be in the teens, but gusty winds will reduce visibility along with the falling snow.
More snow will spill into Friday before this storm departs with highs in the single digits.
Wind chills will be in the frostbite zone as they could potentially reach the -20s.
Things finally look to dry out heading into our Christmas weekend.