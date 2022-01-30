 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brief warm-up before temperatures take a tumble

  • 0

Pleasant end to the weekend

2018 Wake Up Outdoorxoo.png

Cloudy skies will persist today with slightly cooler temperatures, but still not as cold as we have been dealing with in recent weeks. 

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Cloxooo.png

Mild stretch of weather ahead

We will continue to see temperatures rise as we go through the end of January and into the first day of February. Temperatures will climb into the 30s on Monday and Tuesday. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Exoo.png

Arctic air returns

The mild weather won't last for very long because an arctic blast is going to arrive heading towards the end of the upcoming week with highs back down into the single digits with sub-zero low temperatures. Dangerous wind chills are possible Thursday and Friday mornings. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Tags

Recommended for you