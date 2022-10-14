Brief warm up followed by cold, breezy conditions

The week came to a close on a cold and dreary note. A low pressure system continued to bring clouds and a few showers mixed with snow. The La Crosse Regional Airport received a trace of snow. Higher accumulations were found closer to I-94 and to the north. Most locations had high temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s.
We awake to patchy fog on Saturday, but it will quickly dissipate leading to partly cloudy skies. It will be warmer with highs in the 50s. A cold front moves through Saturday night, dropping our temperatures to the 40s on Sunday. It will be cloudy with gusty winds. Monday's highs will be near 40 degrees and winds will continue to be gusty.
The dry weather will last through the end of next week, with highs returning to the 50s. A few mornings next week could see a hard freeze.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt