Brief warmup before polar air returns

Pleasant conditions to start the week
It was a nice Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Coulee Region with above average temperatures in the 30s.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a warm front pushes through. Low temperatures will be in the teens.
Warmer Tuesday
A much warmer day is on tap for Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s.
A cold front will push through Tuesday night with blustery winds ushering in colder air Tuesday night.
Bitter cold returns
Highs on Wednesday will only reach the single digits and lower teens across the Coulee Region. Expect sub-zero lows. The blustery winds will cause dangerous wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero.
Snowy Weekend?
A cold front could deliver snow to the Coulee Region Friday night and Saturday. It is too early to nail down the specifics.