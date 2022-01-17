 Skip to main content
Brief warmup before polar air returns

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse Weather

Pleasant conditions to start the week

It was a nice Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Coulee Region with above average temperatures in the 30s. 

DMA - Highs Todxo (2).png

Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a warm front pushes through. Low temperatures will be in the teens.

Warmer Tuesday

A much warmer day is on tap for Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow Meteogram Forexo (2).png

A cold front will push through Tuesday night with blustery winds ushering in colder air Tuesday night. 

DMA - Futurecast Winds - Rxo.png

Bitter cold returns

Highs on Wednesday will only reach the single digits and lower teens across the Coulee Region. Expect sub-zero lows. The blustery winds will cause dangerous wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evexo (1).png

Snowy Weekend? 

A cold front could deliver snow to the Coulee Region Friday night and Saturday. It is too early to nail down the specifics. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

