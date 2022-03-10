Bundling up with below-average temperatures

Temperatures are brisk as the entire region drops into the teens with feel-like temperatures into the single digits. Bundle up the kids!
Areas of sunshine will turn cloudy today as temperatures return to the mid to upper 20s. With a high pressure in place, winds will be calm as a winter storm passes to the south of Wisconsin. Skies will bring in partial clearing overnight and drop the temperatures back into the teens again.
Flurries...
Friday morning a cold front will be marching in. The cold front will first bring a few flurries in the early morning. Then following the front winds are strong from the northwest. With wind gusts up to 30 mph, cold air will continue to be forced across the Midwest. Temperatures will feel-like the single-digits and teens with actual temperatures touching the mid-20s. Yet, the sunshine will start to return.
One last day...
Calm and clear skies Saturday morning create the coldest morning of the week. Widespread lows will be in the single digits above and below zero. Saturday will be the last cold day but will be paired with sunshine. Highs reach the upper 20s then there is not much cooling Saturday night as strong westerly winds tap in.
Warming up...
Morning temperatures Sunday could be warming than the high temperatures Saturday! Westerly winds could be gusty at times, but the sunshine and warmth move in. The warmth could bring the first 50 degree day for La Crosse. If the 50s are not achieved Sunday, above average temperatures are becoming more likely all next week.