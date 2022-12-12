Calm and cloudy ahead of a messy midweek winter storm

Keep that snow shovel and blower close, wintry weather is back in the forecast.
Starting with Monday, you can expect more clouds overhead as highs reach the upper 30s. Monday will be very similar to how Sunday was. If you have any chores or errands to run, Monday will be the day as wintry weather returns midweek.
Monday night will bring us some gusty winds reaching 25mph and mild lows near 31°.
Monday night will be staying dry, but by the time we wake up or even head out the door on Tuesday, things make a change.
Other than gusty winds, expect a wintry mix to enter the Coulee Region into our Tuesday afternoon. As temps reach the upper 30s, the wintry mix will convert into rain. Temperatures are something we need to keep a close eye on as this storm passes through which will make our precip type vary. Impact so far look to be minimal on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temps get chilly again Tuesday night and into Wednesday, but depending on surface temps, we could see rain/wintry mix. This could lead to slick roads before converting into rain.
No alerts are present in the Coulee Region, but there are a few Winter Storm Watches issued for Central Wisconsin from 6pm Tuesday through 12am Thursday. Most impacts will be in those areas as temps will be cool enough for snow/ice. Again, nothing is issued for the Coulee Region yet as temps are looking to be just warm enough to bring us rain.
Tuesday night will bring more cool temps close to freezing. We could see a wintry mix developing, but most precip still looks to be rain.
You can expect more rain showers becoming likely on Wednesday as highs reach the low 40s.
Precipitation type shifts back into snow across the Coulee Region into Thursday.
Both Thursday and Friday bring moderate chances of snow as temps will be cool enough. Being a few days out, we could still see some changes to this forecast depending on how Tuesday and Wednesday shape up.
Snowfall totals could reach up to what we saw last week, 2-5", but again, this is still early. We will continue to get more accurate as we get closer and watch this system develop.
Weather drys out heading into the weekend with bitter cold temps returning.