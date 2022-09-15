 Skip to main content
Calm and cloudy ahead of unsettled weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

Wednesday left us with a good bit of sunshine with a hazy sky overhead from wildfire smoke out west. Highs were in the upper 70s and low 80s on Wednesday.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Thursday will bring us a close forecast with some minor differences. That hazy atmospheric smoke will give us a break as we head into Thursday evening. Winds will also pick up out of the south giving us warmer air and helping highs reach the low to mid 80s on Thursday.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

You can also expect Thursday to bring a partly cloudy sky.

Clouds will increase into Thursday night for a partly cloudy sky with lows in the low 60s.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Friday will start off cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Shower and storms chances will increase into Friday night and give us more moderate rainfall.

Saturday will bring slightly cooler highs near 80 with a slight chance of showers and storms. The day won't be a washout, but we will see some showers in the morning with a few showers in the evening. Our biggest chance looks like Saturday night.

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 3.png

Saturday also brings us a level 1 risk of strong to severe storms. If storms turn severe our main threats would be heavy rainfall, but hail and strong winds cannot be ruled out.

Rain will wrap up on Sunday after our biggest rain chance continues into the morning hours. Highs will still be in the low 80s. Rainfall totals throughout the weekend could reach up to 1".

Muggy Meter - 5 Day.png

Drier weather enters the forecast as we make our way into early next week. Our warmest day looks to be Tuesday with very high humidity. Rain will return with a slight chance on Wednesday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

