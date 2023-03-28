Calm conditions continue with a brief overnight snow chance

How about that Monday to start off the week?!? Highs reached the low 50s and upper 40s across the region which was right on average.
If you enjoyed that forecast, you'll like Tuesday as you can expect another mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday night will bring small forecast changes as lows will reach the low 20s and upper teens. We will see a quick hitting system bring a dusting of snow to the Coulee Region. Most snow looks to develop after the midnight hour and stops by 7am Wednesday.
This snow chance will leave us with 0-trace snow, with higher totals near 1". While this is not a lot, if we see totals nearing 1" it will still be enough to make a slippery start on Wednesday morning.
With cooler winds out of the north on Wednesday, highs will only reach the mid 30s, which will be much cooler than average.
Other than snow to start and being cooler, Wednesday will be a nice-looking day with sunshine still in the forecast.
Thursday will warm back into the upper 40s as temps will increase throughout the day along with bringing gusty winds back into the equation.
There is a brief window for a wintry mix early Thursday, but most precipitation will be rain. Rain looks to start in the afternoon on Thursday. Thunderstorms cannot be ruled out on Thursday night.
There is even a slight chance of severe thunderstorms on Thursday night and Friday. With this congested forecast, there are plenty of variables at play which can change as we get closer, so this is a forecast you will want to pay close attention to.
As rain wraps up on Friday night and changes to snow, we will be getting roughly 3/4" to 2" of rain from Thursday through Friday. This will lead to rivers rising and possible flooding especially on higher end rain totals.
As if that wasn't already enough, temps will cool into Saturday which will help rain transition into accumulating snow. The best chances for that accumulating snow will be to our north.