 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calm end to February, active start to March

  • Updated
  • 0

Calm end to February  

It was a beautiful end to the weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s to near 40. 

DMA - Higxoo.png

Expect a cold night ahead with temperatures dipping into the teens. As for Monday, it will be milder with highs topping out in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies. 

Day Planner - 6x - AM 9AM-7PMxooo.png

Parade of Clippers

An active pattern shapes up as we begin the month of March. Clipper systems will drop light precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday. With the warmer temperatures, expect a wintry mix.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Gxooo.png

Potential storm system

A low pressure system will deliver heavier amounts of precipitation heading into next weekend. Right now, it looks like it will be in the form of rain and snow on Friday and Saturday, transitioning to all snow on Sunday. 

Tags

Recommended for you