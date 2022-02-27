Calm end to February, active start to March

Calm end to February
It was a beautiful end to the weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s to near 40.
Expect a cold night ahead with temperatures dipping into the teens. As for Monday, it will be milder with highs topping out in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies.
Parade of Clippers
An active pattern shapes up as we begin the month of March. Clipper systems will drop light precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday. With the warmer temperatures, expect a wintry mix.
Potential storm system
A low pressure system will deliver heavier amounts of precipitation heading into next weekend. Right now, it looks like it will be in the form of rain and snow on Friday and Saturday, transitioning to all snow on Sunday.