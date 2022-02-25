 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calm end to the week, warmer weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

A cold, dry Friday 

The snow has ended in the Coulee Region, but it leaves slippery stretches and snow-covered roadways in its wake. Make sure to take it slow on the roads. Average snowfall amounts ranged from 1 to 3 inches across the Coulee Region. 

Snowfall totals

High pressure is building over the region today, leading to a quiet end to the week. We will be seeing partly cloudy skies with temperatures rising into the 20s, which is below normal.

todays forecast

Expect a frigid night on tap with temperatures dropping into the single digits. We will have sub-zero wind chills, so make sure to bundle up as you head out tonight. 

wind chill forecast

Beautiful weekend in store

The dry weather continues as we go into the weekend with seasonal temperatures in the 30s. 

Weekxoo.png

As we enter next week, we will continue to stay dry. The start of Meteorological Spring is on Tuesday. It looks like old man winter doesn't want to leave though, as snow is in the forecast for Thursday. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Tags

Recommended for you