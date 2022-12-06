Calm next couple of days ahead of increasing snow chances on Thursday

I hope you liked Monday because Tuesday will be similar.
Looking into Tuesday, you can expect a chilly start as lows reach the upper teens and low 20s. If you've been waiting to wash your car, Tuesday and Wednesday will prove best this week. Tuesday will start off cloudy ahead of sunshine by the time the sun sets.
For the most part, Tuesday will be calm! There are a few chances of flurries and light snow for areas south of I-90, something similar to what we experienced on Monday. Most showers look to break up and damper down as they move through the southern portions of the Coulee Region. Impacts will be minimal though; totals should be around 0-trace.
Wednesday will bring another simple forecast. You can expect highs in the mid 30s with a good mix of clouds and sun. Enjoy these calmer days while you can, snow chances are on the rise for Thursday.
Heading into Thursday, we will start off calm and cloudy ahead of snow returning by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s which could start us off with rain, then turning to snow. Most snow looks to accumulate into Thursday night.
Model guidance is still working out these changes as confidence is beginning to increase toward accumulating snow. As we get closer to this snow chance late Thursday, we will have a better and better idea of timing and totals. So far, totals around 2-5" could be possible for the Coulee Region from Thursday to Friday morning. We may see Winter Storm Watches or Winter Weather Advisories ahead of these snow chances.
Snow will wrap up on Friday and highs will reach the upper 30s. The weekend looks to stay dry, but more snow chances are possible into early next week.