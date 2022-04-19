Calm weather in store today ahead of our next weather maker

Terrific Tuesday
It will be a nice break from the active weather today as temperatures warm into the 50s. Our winds will be out of the NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day ahead of our next weather maker. A few showers are possible tonight, but it won't be a washout.
Wet Wednesday
A low pressure will deliver rainfall on Wednesday, becoming widespread by the afternoon.
Up to half an inch of rain is possible. Isolated spots could get up to an inch of rain.
Breezy winds will return as a cold front sweeps through the region.
Nice Thursday
High pressure will build in, providing for a nice day on Thursday with highs in the 60s.
Stormy Friday, Saturday
A warm front will trigger showers and thunderstorms on Friday. A cold front will sweep through the region on Saturday, bringing more showers and thunderstorms.
Warming trend
Temperatures will be on the rebound heading into next weekend, with highs in the 70s on Saturday.