Calmer, drier, sunnier weather returns

Wednesday brought plenty of severe weather. There was even a spotter confirmed tornado in northeast Monroe County that was between an EF1 to EF2 that brought damaging winds up to 110-115mph and a path length of 10 miles. The National Weather Service in La Crosse is set to do a detailed survey later on Thursday.
After seeing a clearing sky and calm winds, we could see some patchy fog on Thursday morning before temps warm up. Thursday also brings a big change in weather with sunshine throughout the day. Along with sunshine, you can expect a breezy, yet comfy day with warm highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be clear and cool as lows reach the low 60s, which is right on average for our lows this time of year.
A cold front will help knock down temps into the low 80s for Friday, but no rain is expected with the front moving in. You can also expect more sunshine on Friday.
Highs will be near 80 on Saturday as another day of sunshine keeps us bright. Want more sunshine? You got it! Father's Day will make for a great day to get the grill going with sunshine and hot highs in the upper 80s.
One more day of sunshine arrives before rain chances return on Tuesday.