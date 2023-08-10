Calmer Thursday ahead of increasing rain chances overnight

A few of us saw rain on Wednesday!! We'll take it! A few others did not see some showers though, unfortunately. Our Ashley for the Arts Forecast looks decent while we stay dry ahead of increasing overnight rain chances.
Heading into Thursday, expect a pleasant day! Most of us will be staying dry throughout, but as we head into the afternoon, rain chances increase. Highs will be in the low 80s.
A weak warm front will push showers into the region this afternoon. Most of these showers as expected to fizzle out before reaching us, but some rain showers cannot be ruled out through the afternoon/evening.
That's not even our biggest shot at rain either. Showers and storms return toward our overnight hours, mainly after midnight. Scattered showers and storms will continue into some of our Friday morning before we calm ahead of more evening showers and storms. Lows will be in the low 60s.
There is a level 2 risk of strong to severe storms in our Friday evening. If storms turn strong to severe, hail and strong winds will be our main threats among heavy rain and lightning. Rainfall totals look to range 1/4" to 1/2" for most but isolated higher totals will be possible.
Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.
We will trend drier for Saturday, which is looking like our most promising day of the weekend. Highs will still be in the mid 80s.
A few afternoon rain chances return toward Sunday and will even start off early next week.