Canadian smoke

Hazy days…
Forest fires continue to burn in Canada, and the smoke that resulted has moved through the area over the last several days.
T-showers possible…
Showers and t-storms are possible early in the weekend.(Late Friday into Saturday) The chances of significant rainfall are small.
Medium range trends…
A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the southcentral parts of the United States through the middle of June.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden