Canadian smoke

The Coulee Region remains under this latest weather pattern.

Hazy days…

Forest fires continue to burn in Canada, and the smoke that resulted has moved through the area over the last several days. 

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-06-08T144829.008.png
Todays highs xo (32).png

T-showers possible… 

Showers and t-storms are possible early in the weekend.(Late Friday into Saturday) The chances of significant rainfall are small. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-06-08T144820.028.png

Medium range trends…

A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the southcentral parts of the United States through the middle of June.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-06-08T144825.105.png

 Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

 Have a great evening!

 -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

