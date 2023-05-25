Chance for overnight frost after another pleasant day

Yes, you read the title right! Unfortunately, frost is still possible although it feels that we are phasing from spring into summer.
Starting with Thursday, clouds will begin our day ahead of decreasing clouds in the morning then a mostly sunny sky through the rest of the day. Highs will be a tad bit cooler than Wednesday in the low to mid 70s.
Okay, Thursday will be nice and warm, so what's with the chance for frost? Glad you asked!
Futurecast frost potential (graphic above) has lower lying areas and areas into Central Wisconsin getting quite cool overnight toward the mid 30s. Lows will be toward the low 40s for La Crosse. Sparta, Black River Falls and other areas prone to cooler overnight lows also have a slight chance for frost.
Bringing your plants inside will be a smart idea if possible overnight. You may even want to bundle up a little heading out the door on Friday morning.
Beyond that though, more of the same! Sunshine and warm highs!
Friday brings highs in the mid 70s with sunshine. That same forecast is for Saturday too!
A few more clouds will round out our weekend, but highs will be in the 80s through Sunday and Memorial Day.
Our next slight chances for rain or storms arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday.