A weak weather system will provide chances of rain and snow tonight into early Wednesday. Amounts will be light, but there is a possibility of slippery roads. Read here for complete details.
Chance of rain and snow tonight
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today