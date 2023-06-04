 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for Particulates until midnight tonight.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting particulate concentrations at the surface across much of
the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across
the advisory area.

In general, the lowest particulate concentrations are expected to
the northwest and southeast, while the highest concentrations are
expected within the corridor south of a Minneapolis, MN to Ironwood,
MI line and north of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line.

It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Chances of rain remains small for tomorrow, meaning another day of dry weather

  Updated
  • 0

Rain might be possible tomorrow, but it might not be enough to keep you from not watering your plants .

While sunshine and hot temps continued this weekend, next up on the menu is rain chances to start the work week. However, these chances are relatively small, and we are looking to stay on the drier side of things. 

Do you need an Umbrella.png

For tomorrow's rain, as mentioned, our chances are small, meaning those that have a nice landscape or garden, you are going to have to water once more. 

Gardening+Forecast-1616591736734.png

Through the work we week, we even continue to stay dry. Thus, we aren't getting out of our dry spell anytime soon. 

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4kmafternoon.png

Looking at tomorrow's rain our best chance of rain will be in the afternoon with isolated showers as a cold front move through. 

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4kmevening.png

However, by the evening, rain will already be far southwest, and chances will be near zero.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

With only a couple of chances, rain accumulation isn't going to be high, and maps point to not even a tenth of an inch. 

The Coulee Region then is going to stay on the dry streak, but even though we will be dry, our week ahead looks to be a lot more comfortable with temps cooling down slightly. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

