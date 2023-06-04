Chances of rain remains small for tomorrow, meaning another day of dry weather

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the Air Quality Advisory for Particulates until midnight tonight. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues impacting particulate concentrations at the surface across much of the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across the advisory area. In general, the lowest particulate concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast, while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor south of a Minneapolis, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov