 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon over central
and southwestern Wisconsin...

The combination of drying fuels and low humidity values will
cause any fires to become difficult to control this afternoon.

Relative humidity values should fall into the upper teens to low
20 percent range with northeast winds around 10 mph, gusting to 15
mph. Many areas have struggled to see appreciable rainfall over
the last few weeks and a widespread 2 to 3 inch rainfall deficit
has developed over the last month. Fuels are drying out quickly
and will be easy to ignite and sustain fire growth. Similar
conditions are possible on Thursday, though winds look to be
lighter.

Those with outdoor plans should exercise caution if working with
fires and heed any local burn bans.

Chances of t-showers

  • Updated
  • 0

Hazy conditions has spread southward from Canada.

Sunshine dominates…

Early summer weather has settled into the Coulee Region. The warmer temperatures will bring in a chance of showers and t-storms.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-06-07T154828.157.png
Highs Today xo - 2023-06-07T154831.957.png

T-showers possible…

Showers and t-storms are possible early in the weekend.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-06-07T154825.863.png

Medium range trends…

A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the southwestern parts of the United States through the first week of June.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-06-07T154829.900.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you