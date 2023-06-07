Chances of t-showers

Sunshine dominates…
Early summer weather has settled into the Coulee Region. The warmer temperatures will bring in a chance of showers and t-storms.
T-showers possible…
Showers and t-storms are possible early in the weekend.
Medium range trends…
A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the southwestern parts of the United States through the first week of June.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden