Change is coming.

The Coulee Region will pick up rain and possibly light snow.

Sunny to this point in the week…

A cold front settled into the area last night with a few snow showers. They weren’t heavy. Lots of sunshine continued today, but changes are coming which will include rain, snow and perhaps heavy t-storms. Highs today were in the 30s.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-03-29T161138.829.png
DMA - Highs Today xo (34).png

New storm system on its way...

A new storm system will move through the middle of the country this week. It appears strong enough to trigger showers and t-showers, so we will keep an eye on whether severe weather is possible Friday. The Storm Prediction Center is indicating a slight to enhanced risk of severe t-storms on Friday. Thursday will bring a chance of afternoon rain showers.

Severe Weather Outlook Day 3 xo (1).png
7 Day Rain Graph xo - 2023-03-29T161130.420.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-03-29T161132.949.png

Medium range trends…

A colder weather pattern is indicated for the middle and western parts of the United States for the first week and a half of April.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-03-29T161143.758.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

