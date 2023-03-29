Change is coming.

Sunny to this point in the week…
A cold front settled into the area last night with a few snow showers. They weren’t heavy. Lots of sunshine continued today, but changes are coming which will include rain, snow and perhaps heavy t-storms. Highs today were in the 30s.
New storm system on its way...
A new storm system will move through the middle of the country this week. It appears strong enough to trigger showers and t-showers, so we will keep an eye on whether severe weather is possible Friday. The Storm Prediction Center is indicating a slight to enhanced risk of severe t-storms on Friday. Thursday will bring a chance of afternoon rain showers.
Medium range trends…
A colder weather pattern is indicated for the middle and western parts of the United States for the first week and a half of April.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden