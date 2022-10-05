Chilly, breezy Thursday on tap as cold front sweeps through

The Coulee Region experienced a gloomy day with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers. Temperatures reached the 60s and 70s.
Clouds will linger tonight, with temperatures ranging from the high 40s to the lower 50s.
On Thursday morning, a potent cold front moves through, bringing a few showers. Winds from the north will be breezy, with temperatures in the 50s. Early Thursday night, there is a sliver of a possibility for showers. Otherwise, plan on partly cloudy skies and temps that will dip into the 30s. Patchy frost will form late.
On Friday, we'll be awakened to patchy frost. River valley fog is also a possibility. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s are expected. Mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 20s and 30s are forecast for Friday night. It's likely that there will be widespread frost or a freeze.
On Saturday, temperatures will reach close to 60 degrees thanks to sunshine and southerly winds.
Highs are expected to reach the upper 60s during the beginning of next week as the warming trend continues. The middle of the week could see showers and thunderstorms.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt