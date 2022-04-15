Chilly, unsettled Easter weekend on tap

Chilly, windy Friday
Clouds are rolling in this morning with light snow/flurries across our northern counties. We could see drizzle and flurries continuing into the afternoon as a low pressure system continues to scoot east over Canada. High temperatures will top out in the 40s, but winds will continue to be breezy at up to 30 mph.
Thankfully, winds will decrease in strength tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s under mostly clear skies
Easter Weekend
Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with temperatures remaining chilly in the 40s.
As for Easter Sunday, there is a slight chance of rain during the afternoon. Snow will mix in as temperatures cool overnight.
Next Week
A transition to all snow is possible Monday morning before switching back to a mix of rain and snow during the afternoon.
More active weather is expected going further into the week, with rain possible on Wednesday.
Spring temperatures on the horizon
Temperatures will climb back to the upper 50s and lower 60s by late week.