Chilly weather settles in.

Another dry day, but breezy...
A cold front is sliding south of the area tapping into colder air. Some frost is possible for the next couple of mornings. Today’s highs were in the 50s and 60s, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Temporary cold air...
High pressure from Canada will leave us with chilly conditions for the next couple of days, but readings will rebound into the 60s, perhaps even lower 70s on Tuesday.
Medium range trends...
Warmer weather settles into the western United States, and colder than average weather is expected over the eastern parts of the country. The middle of the states will be near normal.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a nice evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden