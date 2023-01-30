A Wind Chill Advisory will be effect until 10 am Tuesday. Wind chills will drop to as low as -30 degrees. Dress appropriately if you must go outside. Read here for more information.
Chilly week ahead
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
