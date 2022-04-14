 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Chilly, windy Thursday on tap

Chilly, windy conditions 

We are waking up to clear skies and temperatures in the 20s and 30s. 

Clouds will roll in today as temperatures top out in the 40s, but wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s as westerly winds will be gusting at up to 50 mph.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire Coulee Region from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Sustained winds will be out of the southwest at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Make sure to secure outside objects and drive carefully, especially in high-profile vehicles. 

Windy conditions remain tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s under partly cloudy skies. 

Winds will be breezy as we wrap up the week on Friday with temperatures in the 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Active Weather Returns

Temperatures remain chilly as we go into the weekend.

As for Easter Sunday, there could be a rain/snow mix during the afternoon. Rain and snow continues on Monday. Rain is possible during the middle of next week. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

