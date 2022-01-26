Climbing out of the coldest morning

Temperatures returned to the teens below zero. Black River Falls reached the coldest low temperatures in the state this season so far. Winds are light but even the slightest wind will bring a brisk wind chill. Wind Chill Advisory and Warnings will expire at noon today.
Windy Wednesday...
Winds will strengthen today from the south and could gust up to 30 mph this evening. As the winds bring warmth, temperatures will only be in the teens, so a brisk feel-like is still likely. High temperatures will reach the mid-teens. Then overnight there will not be much for a low due to gradual warming into your Thursday.
Temperatures will have climb towards average Thursday. However, the frontal system associated with the warming will bring isolated flurries and cloudy skies.
Quick drop...
The “warmth” will not last long as Friday’s morning lows will drop back below zero. Skies will clear and bring sunshine back with highs in the mid-teens. Back into the overnight lows will fall near zero before a seasonal trend will take over. Wind chill headlines may be needed Friday and Saturday morning.
Quiet weekend...
The weekend forecast will bring back more cloud cover but temperatures will be much more comfortable. Mid-20s are likely with quiet skies. The warmth will start to push into next week when we flip the calendar page over to February.