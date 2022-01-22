 Skip to main content
Clipper system to drop snow on the Coulee Region tonight

  • Updated
State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - xo (3).png

La Crosse Weather

Parade of Clipper Systems

It was a seasonable day with highs in the 20s. Clouds increased through the afternoon.

State - Highs xo.png

A round of snow is expected tonight across the Coulee Region as a quick moving clipper system moves through. One to three inches of snow is possible, with isolated areas up to five inches to the south and west. 

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for our southernmost counties. 

Winter Storm Alerts Studio xo (2).png
DMA - Futurecast Snow Accuxo (2).png
State - Winter Sxo.png

It will also be bitterly cold, with low temperatures dropping below zero. 

Another clipper system arrives Sunday night into early Monday, dropping an additional one to two inches of snow. 

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip xo (2).png

Arctic Blast next week

Polar air will arrive during the middle part of next week, with lows dropping well below zero with bitter wind chills possible. Highs will only top out in the single digits and lower teens. 

temperature trend

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

