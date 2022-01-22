Clipper system to drop snow on the Coulee Region tonight

Parade of Clipper Systems
It was a seasonable day with highs in the 20s. Clouds increased through the afternoon.
A round of snow is expected tonight across the Coulee Region as a quick moving clipper system moves through. One to three inches of snow is possible, with isolated areas up to five inches to the south and west.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for our southernmost counties.
It will also be bitterly cold, with low temperatures dropping below zero.
Another clipper system arrives Sunday night into early Monday, dropping an additional one to two inches of snow.
Arctic Blast next week
Polar air will arrive during the middle part of next week, with lows dropping well below zero with bitter wind chills possible. Highs will only top out in the single digits and lower teens.