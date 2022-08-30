 Skip to main content
Closing out August with sunshine and warm highs

  • Updated
UV Index Forecast.png

Clouds and rain held off way to our south on Monday as the Coulee Region saw sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Copy-Paste Forecast.png

If you liked Monday, here's yet another copy and paste forecast for you. Expect Tuesday to bring us sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Tuesday will also see wind gusts reaching 30mph at times.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Tuesday will bring us a drier feel as well with dewpoint temperatures in the mid 50s.

Muggy Meter - 5 Day.png

We will be staying mostly clear and cool tonight with lows dipping into the upper 50s.

High pressure will stick around the area for several days as Wednesday and Thursday will both see sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

Chore-Cast 2019- mower bars-AM.png

Friday brings our biggest chance of rain in the forecast and most won't bring us much impacts so far. Thunderstorms can't be ruled out Friday, but it is still a bit too early to tell if we could see severe weather. Friday rainfall totals are also subject to change, but so far, we could see up to 1/4".

More sunshine will lead us into Labor Day weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

