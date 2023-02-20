Approaching Winter Storm makes for a very active week of weather

Well... winters not over yet. Though we have warmer temps and sunshine this weekend, we will have cool temps, clouds and snow returning on Tuesday night through much of the week ahead.
Starting with Monday, we will see warmer than average temps in the low 40s. Clouds begin increasing in the morning as well. A few slight chances of rain/snow can't be ruled out on Monday, but accumulations will be slim to none. Believe it or not, this will be our calmest day in the forecast.
Monday night brings a few more slight chances of ...READ MORE.