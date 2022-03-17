Cloudier end to the week with isolated precipitation chances

Temperatures are within the 30s and 40s under the cloudy skies. A cold front is departing the region and a few isolated light rain showers are possible.
Skies will remain cloudy all day with temperatures fairly steady in the 40s and low 50s. Winds will be much calmer than yesterday, but cooler air will gradually fill into the area.
Next precipitation chance...
Overnight a low pressure system that develops to the southwest, will head northeast. Temperatures will fall near freezing through tomorrow morning. Cooler temperatures will bring the potential of snow, mix, and rain. Precipitation will spread as far north as I-90 Friday morning.
Temperatures across the region will be cooler, with highs below- average. Due to a warmer surface and a warmer system, snowfall will have minimal accumulation. Yet, slick travel is possible, so keep it slow on the roads.
Back to Sunshine...
As the system departs Friday night, skies will clear into Saturday morning. Temperatures take a quick turn back towards above-average temperatures. Highs hit the 50s by the afternoon with quiet conditions. Then Sunday remains sunny with highs in the 60s for the first day of Spring.
Then a peek at next week shows cooling temperatures as rain will become likely by Tuesday.