Clouds decrease on Friday with increasing rain chances through the weekend

Will sunshine return to the forecast?
After some morning mist, fog and clouds we will finally see some clouds decreasing.
Heading into Friday afternoon, expect sunshine! Highs will be in the mid 70s which will be slightly warmer than yesterday.
The sky will start sunny and clear into the overnight, which will be great for some high school football! Don't be surprised if a few folks bring the blanket with hem as temps will be in the low 70s and upper 60s by the start of games and cooling overnight.
Lows will be in the low 50s under a mostly clear sky.
Sunshine will be in our Saturday forecast which will help highs meet the low 80s. Saturday looks like our warmest day this week.
Our next rain chances swings into the Coulee Region into Sunday. Highs will only be in the mid 70s.
Showers on Sunday, don't look to bring much rain, so don't get your hopes up too much. Rainfall totals could range 0-1/4" and that's high-end totals for Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday early next week bring a few more rain chances, but those don't look to add very much either. We will take anything we can get but totals will range 0-1/4" being on the high end again.
We will have to make it through the first half of this weekend to see if rain chances look to hold up.